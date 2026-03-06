SANCTUARY Sanctuary Enters Owned Retail With Beverly Hills Flagship























After nearly three decades as a wholesale- and D2C-driven contemporary label, Sanctuary has entered owned retail with the debut of its first flagship, on Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 27. Founded in 1997 by Debra and Ken Polanco, the Los Angeles–based brand generates more than $200 million in annual retail sales and reports double-digit year-over-year growth across its 70 percent wholesale/30 percent direct-to-consumer mix.

The 2,000-square-foot store represents a strategic next chapter as the company approaches its 30th anniversary. The flagship showcases the breadth of the assortment, spanning ready-to-wear, swim, footwear and accessories alongside the in-store debut of handbags driven by strong online demand. Known as master pant makers, the brand built its foundation on seasonless bottoms, including its early-2000s green camo cargo pants, which achieved cult status among celebrities and stylists. With utility once again leading cultural trends, exclusive capsules, early collection drops, and a curated edit of upcycled vintage and pre-loved styles reinforce Sanctuary’s evolution into a full women’s wardrobe destination while strengthening direct consumer engagement across its 70 percent wholesale/30 percent direct-to-consumer mix.





