TRADE SHOW REPORT The Men’s Edit Celebrates Growth

American Heritage by Luchiano Visconti







The Men’s Edit @ WWIN grew a few aisles within the footprint of Las Vegas Apparel and Womenswear In Nevada at The Expo at World Market Center Feb. 16–19.

“We were delighted to give them their own entrance,” said Mel Montes, VP, WWIN. “They needed to have a completely different experience, which has been a lot of fun to watch the growth.”

“The show is improved, and we picked up six new vendors here,” said Tunde Rahman, buyer for Portabella with over 70 retail stores in the New York tri-state area.

Exhibitors included Tiglio Inc. of Los Angeles; Stacy Adams of Glendale, Wis.; and Long Island, N.Y.–based American Heritage by Luchiano Visconti, which launched a Japanese modal button-up overshirt for Fall 2026. “It’s an elevated-casual, sophisticated look for day-to-dinner,” said brand director Greg Marshall.

SMASH







Los Angeles–based LEONI offered colorful matching shirt and tie sets. The top seller at SMASH was its jacquard zip-up knit with stripes designed in Los Angeles. Montreal-based Sugar, That Shirt Is Sweet presented an easy-care stretch 100 percent cotton crochet camp shirt.