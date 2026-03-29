PRESS RELEASE LA Textile Show Kicks Off 2026 On A Hopeful Note





Los Angeles, California - The Spring/Summer 2027 edition of the LA Textile Show was presented by the California Market Center (CMC) on March 10-12, 2026. The results for this LA Textile Show were optimistic and consistent with our recent October Show, regardless of a few challenges that faced the Show this season.

Due to other tradeshow date conflicts, LA Textile took place concurrently with LA Market Week, two weeks after its typical February timeframe. This along with current global issues involving tariffs, the TSA, and the slowing economy, were initially cited as concerns by exhibitors and attendees we surveyed prior to the Show. However, despite these potential obstacles, the Show displayed a steady turnout of exhibitors and attendees, with traffic consistent to this past October’s Show.

“This Show, we welcomed a fresh selection of new local and international exhibitors that reported a positive first experience at LA Textile,” said Roxane Mirtolooi, Show Manager. “Also, many of our regular exhibitors reported seeing quality, established fashion companies who were serious about sourcing. This tells us that the industry remains hopeful and is moving towards an upswing that we look forward to seeing at the Fall version of LA Textile.”





Thomas Oviedo, of Missouri-based Carr Textile Corp, was pleased to share that March’s LA Textile Show was one of the best for his company to date. Jason Boyles of Acton Fabrics in New York, agent for several European mills, exclaimed that the opening day of this March Show was the busiest his company has ever experienced during an LA Textile Show.

Attendees included design and production teams from a variety of noteworthy companies such as Adidas, ALC, American Colors by Henry Lehr, Assembly NY, Band of the Wild, Bella Venice, Black Halo, Campbell&Kramer, Chalet et Ceci, Christy Dawn, Coldwater Creek, Costume Designers Guild, Cult Gaia, Daniel Rainn, Disney, DONNI, Dover Street Market, ETERNE, Felicite, For Love & Lemons, Fox Racing, Hammitt, Jade Swim, Joah Brown, Katherine Tash Bridal, Kevan Hall Company, Liverpool Los Angeles, Lucky Brand, Lucy Paris, Lululemon, Melin, Mohawk General Store, NBC Universal, Nepenthes America, Paige, Posh Peanut, Ralph Lauren, Rhude, SABLYN, Sanctuary Clothing, Set Active, Show Me Your Mumu, Spiritual Gangster, Tank Air, Trashy Lingerie, Topson Downs, VINCE, and Xirena, to name a few.

Additionally, the Show’s three-day seminar schedule was lauded for its updated programming and notable, new speakers, an example of Show Management’s focus on elevating Show content, along with its exhibitor base, to reflect a continuously curated presentation of resources that are directional and deeply relevant to designers and the fashion community. Highlights included Circularity-centered panel discussions led by the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, Homeboy Threads, Laguna Fabrics, and the LA Department of Sanitation & Environment, as well as Thread Haus, Sustainable Fashion Week US, The Salvation Army, and more. Another well-received panel discussion focused on ecosystem design across industries, moderated by Emmanuelle Rienda of Era Ecosystem, Vegan Fashion Week, and Ethical Luxury Group.

The next LA Textile Show is slated for its regular timing at the end of September, with exact dates to be announced.

For more information, contact: yvette.beltran@cmcdtla.com







