Beverly Hills Shopping…After Hours

Shopping is a glorious activity for many. So how about doing it with a fireworks show in the backdrop?

That’s an offer from the city of Beverly Hills, Calif. On Aug. 2, it’s producing the kickoff for BOLD, the program where many of the city’s boutiques and flagship stores will stay open to 8PM.

The kickoff party will feature a fireworks show, live music…and shopping. The party starts 5PM, Aug. 2 on Beverly Hills’ main shopping district Rodeo Drive.