Forget Candy Bars, Here's Uniqlo's Vending Machines

Some people struggle with buying a candy bar in a vending machine. How about buying a down jacket?

Japanese retailer Uniqlo has created a buzz with its Uniqlo to Go vending machines. In the machine, Uniqlo’s heattech shirts, and down jackets are sold. A lot of people like the idea. The vending machine at San Francisco International Airport earns around $10,000 each month, according to Doug Yakel, a SFO public information officer quoted in Business Insider. Other Uniqlo machines are located at Las Vegas’ McCarran Airport and at Hollywood & Highland shopping center in Los Angeles. More are being rolled out , according to media reports