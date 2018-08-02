TRADE SHOWS Agenda Names Chief for its Las Vegas Show

The Agenda trade show, held twice a year in Las Vegas, has gotten a new event director.

The organizers of the show announced that Tony Shellman started his job as Agenda Vegas event director on July 23. The position is a new job within the Agenda organization.

Shellman will be responsible for directing the streetwear, surfwear and lifestyle trade show and for seeking opportunities to expand the production, which could include producing events adjacent to Agenda, according to Ron Walden, the group vice president of fashion and festival portfolios for Reed Exhibitions, Agenda’s parent company.

“When we created the Agenda Las Vegas event director position, I knew Tony was the ideal candidate to fill the role,” Walden said. “His extensive industry insight, strong relationships, creativity and natural leadership qualities make him the ideal choice as we look to deliver the best experience for exhibiting brands and retail attendees.”

Shellman, a fashion business veteran, will work out of Reed’s New York City office. He will report to Walden, who happens to be another recent hire. Walden joined Agenda in March after Agenda founder Aaron Levant announced he was leaving the trade show to start the retail platform NTWRK.

Shellman’s résumé includes brand development, management and sales gigs at Union Jeans as well as lifestyle and streetwear brands, including Hustle Gang and Play Cloths.

The Agenda organization produces biannual trade shows in Long Beach, Calif., and Las Vegas. It also produces consumer events including the Agenda Festival, which takes place after the Agenda trade shows in Long Beach, and the annual ComplexCon, also in Long Beach.

The Las Vegas Agenda show started in 2013 and has been located at the Sands Expo and Convention Center since the beginning.