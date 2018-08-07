Courtney Conlogue competes at the Vans US Open of Surfing. All photos by Julian Martin

Conlogue Win An Upset at Vans US Open of Surfing

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, August 7, 2018

There was a comeback and an upset at the 2018 Vans US Open of Surfing, which wrapped up Aug. 5 in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Kanoa Igarashi won his second championship in a row for the men’s U.S. Open.

Stephanie Gilmore, a six-time world champion, was defeated by Courtney Conlogue for the Open’s women’s event.

The US Open of Surfing is located at the Huntington Beach Pier. It is across the street from Huntington Beach’s Main Street, a place considered to be the Rodeo Drive of surfwear.

The Swatch brand produced a special events tent at the open. Making appearances at the tent were Conlogue and surfers such as Coco Ho and Tia Blanco.

Coco Ho, one of Swatch's professional surfers

Guests at Swatch's tent at Vans US Open of Surfing

