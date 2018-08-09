FASHION Fashion Week Organizers Keep Los Angeles on the Fashion Map

Fashion Week is always a hectic time in Los Angeles, especially with all of the different forces around town organizing runway shows in disparate locations.

The fashion week scene has evolved over the years. Fourteen years ago, IMG and Smashbox Studios joined forces to organize a tight and cohesive formula for shows that ran day and night in a commercial photography studio in Culver City, Calif.

After five years, that joint venture dissolved in 2008, but several new organizations stepped in to fill the void.

Twice a year, LA Fashion Week, Style Fashion Week and Art Hearts Fashion enlist scores of designers from Los Angeles and around the world for informative runway shows that migrate to venues around the city.

