Friar Tux’s Evolution of Style

A lot of stuff going on at Friar Tux, a family owned retailer of more than 30-stores, which focuses on special occasions clothing for men.

Friar Tux unveiled a new e-commerce website, a new store design and new looks in its suiting and tuxedos line.

To celebrate, it put together the Evolution of Style party recently in Anaheim, Calif. Festivities included a runway show of suiting and tuxedos. Check it out.