Herschel Opens the Look Forward Pop-Up

Hershel Supply Co. worked with retailer Nordstrom to produce the Look Forward pop-up shop at The Grove in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District.

The bright yellow square space across from Nordstrom, on the Grove’s park-like lawn area officially opened Aug. 7 and will run through the month. It will offer Herschel backpacks, luggage and some of its outerwear for travel.

For those interested in dropping by the pop-up, it will host a couple of special events. On Aug. 11, it will produce the Herschel Supply Picnic At The Grove from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will offer lawn games, music and a free customizable gift with purchase from the pop-up

At 7:30 p.m.on Aug.22, it will screen 1980s flick Back To The Future outside the pop-up. .Reportedly, the popcorn is on Herschel.