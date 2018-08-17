AYR Opens Abbot Kinney Boutique

Formerly pure play e-commerce brand AYR, which stands for All Year Round, opened its second physical store recently. This one is located at 1350 Abbot Kinney Blvd.in Los Angeles' Venice section. AYR co-founder Jac Cameron said that opening a L.A. store was a natural fit.

“AYR denim is made in Los Angeles, and since our launch four years ago, we've dreamed of opening a shop on the West Coast,” Cameron said. “We design season-less apparel, perfect for the land of 72-and-sunny all year round.”, she said in a prepared statement.