TRADE SHOWS The Collective Has Steady Business

Sequined tuxedo jackets, rock ’n’ roll T-shirts, leather belts and basics. The Collective gave space to a myriad of different men’s styles when it ran Aug. 13–15 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Described as a market for “classic collections to lifestyle-driven and licensed apparel,” the show was divided into three neighborhoods. They comprised licensed apparel, including T-shirts, hoodies and socks bearing the name of a rock band or a popular movie, as well as traditional menswear, including suiting and slacks. There also was trend-driven young men’s apparel, which encompassed accessories and footwear.

Robert Arce, chief executive officer of Atom Age Industries Inc., based in Bellflower, Calif., has exhibited at The Collective since 2015. His company focuses on licensed apparel with unique packaging. He said his show’s neighborhood was defined by business with independent bricks-and-mortar stores, helping his bottom line. “Profit margins are higher,” he said. “Bigger stores tend to grind you down in price.”

Both Arce and Brandon Reder of private-label manufacturer PNW said the show seemed smaller this season. Some big, licensed-apparel exhibitors such as Mighty Fine did not have a booth this season.

However, Reder said business at the show was good. “It compressed a bit. We were still able to write business. We were able to pick up a couple of new accounts and write regular customers,” he said.

This was the second time that basics company Cotton Heritage, based in Commerce, Calif., participated in the show. The company exhibited women’s cotton/Modal tops as well as a new fleece program made with a three-end yarn that gives fleece more stretch, a softer feel and better printing capabilities. It also showed a new men’s blank, which is a light burnout that has a soft hand and vintage look.

Ken White, the company’s vice president of sales, said the show was good. Cotton Heritage was seeking retailers with whom they could build private-label business. “Attendance seemed to be down a bit,” he said. “It was quality above quantity. We had very good meetings with very good accounts, which made it worthwhile.”