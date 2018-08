Ripndip Gets Serious on Fairfax

After running a pop-up shop on Los Angeles’ Fairfax Avenue, skate brand Ripndip made a commitment. It turned its pop-up into a permanent boutique on 441 N. Fairfax Ave. It's adjacent to the street’s popular Supreme boutique. Neighbors include the flagship store for The Hundreds and the new physical Los Angeles location for e-tailer Dolls Kill. Take a look at the now permanent Ripndip store.