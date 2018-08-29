Joe's Jeans Launches Fall Winter '18 Campaign

Premium denim brand Joe's Jeans launched its Fall Winter 2018 campaign, which was shot by Mike Rosenthal with model Sara Sampaio wearing the brand's fresh pieces. Stylist William Graper used Joe's new denim silhouettes, knits and pieces in leather, including outerwear for women to bring a feeling of authenticity during the Los Angeles shoot.

The team showcased new styles, such as The Stretch Leather Cropped Boot in Cognac, The Hi Honey Curvy Bootcut in Regan and the Icon Ankle, with side detailing, in Jillie. Keeping with a trend toward choosing Victoria's Secret models, Joe's Jeans chose Sampaio to represent the brand following previous campaigns that included Taylor Hill in 2017 and Bella Hadid in 2016.

"I am so honored to be a part of the Joe's Jeans family,” Sampaio said. “Working with their team and shooting their iconic denim has been a dream. Proud to join the ranks of the prestigious line-up before me as their newest face."

The brand views its collaboration with the Portuguese model as part of its growth as a global brand.

“Sara is an iconic beauty who embodies the Joe’s woman with an international profile that complements our growing global business," President and Chief Executive Officer of Joe’s Jeans Suzy Biszantz said.

In addition to the Joe's Jeans website and boutiques, the new collection will be available at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale's and Neiman Marcus.