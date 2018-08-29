WearNYLA Takes A Bow

Meghan Belfiore wanted the very best in fashion. But her aspiration for style outpaced her bank account. She knew quality clothes were made for those with slim budgets. But one had to sift through so much junk to find the best. That was the start of a business idea.

Belfiore’s e-tail shop WearNYLA opened with the following mission statement. Belfiore and her colleagues will do research on the brands that give the best quality for an affordable price. Retail price points range from $12 to $120.

NYLA produced a gala debut party Aug. 28 on the rooftop of Cosmo Lofts in Los Angeles’ Hollywood neighborhood. The party’s guest host was Lauryn Evarts, who writes the blog The Skinny Confidential.

For aficionados of the Golden Age of Hollywood movies and Film Noir, one of the event’s sponsors, ROK Drinks, offered Bogart Spirits. It was vodka licensed by the estate of Humphrey Bogart.