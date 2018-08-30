RETAIL Macy’s Rolling Out Pop-Up Shops Around California

Macy’s is getting into the pop-up shop business. Emerging and new brands are encouraged to pitch the department-store chain to display their merchandise in this new venture.

Earlier this year, the department-store giant rolled out the pop-up store concept called The Market @ Macy’s at 10 locations, including its flagship Herald Square location in New York City.

In California, it also opened pop-ups at locations including the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo, Calif., and in Orange County at the Westminster Mall. In October, The Market @ Macy’s is scheduled to open a 1,000-square-foot pop-up space at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles’ Century City neighborhood.

On its website, Macy’s invites brands to exhibit at The Market. In exchange for a one-time fee, Macy’s provides small spaces to new brands where they can promote their product at a section staffed by the store’s sales personnel.

Macy’s will provide sales data to the exhibiting companies as well as build and take down the booth areas. Participating brands will keep 100 percent of their sales, according to Macy’s.

Brands exhibiting at the Westfield Century City pop-up will be announced before the market opens in October.

Brands exhibiting at The Market in the Westminster Mall include Non-Blonde clothing, Sutra Beauty footwear, Piperwai natural deodorant and Joriki, a yoga-clothing brand.

According to Hal Lawton, Macy’s president, The Market @ Macy’s is part of a new look for the retailer. “Macy’s is in the experience business. We’re always looking for new formats that allow our customers to discover and connect with our products and services in-store in a way that drives engagement with our brand,” Lawton said in a statement.

For the past couple of years, the department-store giant has been experimenting with new concepts and rolling out new ventures, which include the off-price division Macy’s Backstage. It also has leased out space to other retailers such as Lids, which has sold T-shirts, jerseys and caps of professional sports teams.