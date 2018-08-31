PARTIES Revolve Celebrates Launch of Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia

Celebrating its collaboration with the Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia collection, Los Angeles-based online retailer Revolve welcomed more than 200 guests for a party to launch a pop-up shop at its Revolve Social Club last night. This was the first of three events scheduled to celebrate the collaboration, with the next taking place in New York on Sept. 12 and a final party scheduled for Oct. 2 during Paris Fashion Week.

The collection was designed by Lagerfeld with influence taken from Gerber's cool, yet chic, style. Guests were able to view the collection that includes a catsuit, skirt, coat, jackets, T-shirts, leggings, sweatshirts, dresses, sweaters, blazers, footwear and accessories.

In addition to Gerber's brother, Presley—who has made his own mark on the modeling industry—the guest list included influencers, press and celebrities, such as actors Will Peltz, Larsen Thompson and Madison Pettis. Singer Charlotte Lawrence performed at the event.

The online retailer is the exclusive e-commerce partner for the launch, as the collection will be available online at Karl.com and Revolve.com for a two-week period that began Aug. 30. Starting Sept. 1, Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia can be purchased through the pop-up shop at the Revolve Social Club and on Sept. 14, the collection will be made available at Karl Lagerfeld bricks-and-mortar locations and select partners. Retail pricing for the line ranges from $35-$1,045.