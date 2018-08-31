Kaia Gerber Photo: Getty Images

Kaia Gerber Photo: Getty Images

PARTIES

Revolve Celebrates Launch of Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia

By Dorothy Crouch | Friday, August 31, 2018

photo

Photo: BFA

photo

Larsen Thompson Photo: Getty Images

photo

From left: Revolve co-founder Michael Mente, Kaia Gerber and Revolve Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona

photo

Kaia Gerber (left) and Presley Gerber Photo: Getty Images

Celebrating its collaboration with the Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia collection, Los Angeles-based online retailer Revolve welcomed more than 200 guests for a party to launch a pop-up shop at its Revolve Social Club last night. This was the first of three events scheduled to celebrate the collaboration, with the next taking place in New York on Sept. 12 and a final party scheduled for Oct. 2 during Paris Fashion Week.

The collection was designed by Lagerfeld with influence taken from Gerber's cool, yet chic, style. Guests were able to view the collection that includes a catsuit, skirt, coat, jackets, T-shirts, leggings, sweatshirts, dresses, sweaters, blazers, footwear and accessories.

In addition to Gerber's brother, Presley—who has made his own mark on the modeling industry—the guest list included influencers, press and celebrities, such as actors Will Peltz, Larsen Thompson and Madison Pettis. Singer Charlotte Lawrence performed at the event.

The online retailer is the exclusive e-commerce partner for the launch, as the collection will be available online at Karl.com and Revolve.com for a two-week period that began Aug. 30. Starting Sept. 1, Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia can be purchased through the pop-up shop at the Revolve Social Club and on Sept. 14, the collection will be made available at Karl Lagerfeld bricks-and-mortar locations and select partners. Retail pricing for the line ranges from $35-$1,045.

photo

Photo: BFA

photo

Photo: Getty Images

photo

Photo: BFA

photo

Photo: Getty Images

photo

Photo: Getty Images

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By Apparelsoft

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear