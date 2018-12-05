Selena Gomez X Puma Pop-up Near Melrose Place

The public loves watching Selena Gomez’s performances. Paparazzi love documenting her private life. Fashion people will soon find out if there is love for her clothing line Selena Gomez X Puma.

A pop-up shop for the collection will be produced Dec. 8 -9 at 8382 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, Calif. Across the street from the Melrose Place shopping district, the address was the former site of a Helmut Lang shop and a pop-up gallery for retailers/art curators Please Do Not Enter.

The collection's looks include the SG Runner shoe, track suits and knit caps. Check it out.