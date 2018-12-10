Image via Brentwood Country Mart's Instagram

Image via Brentwood Country Mart's Instagram

Brentwood Country Mart at 70

By Andrew Asch | Monday, December 10, 2018

Brentwood Country Mart offers space to services such as a U.S. Post Office and a shoe repair shop, as well as high-end, contemporary fashion such as James Perse and Intermix. The retail center in Los Angeles’ exclusive Brentwood neighborhood also is the address for a store for Gweneth Paltrow’s Goop and an almost extinct species of retailer; a book store!

With red-board buildings designed to evoke rural marketplaces of USA and England in the past, Brentwood Country Mart recently marked its 70th anniversary. Happy birthday Brentwood Country Mart.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Sponsored by GBM, Inc.

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • Apparel Insiders
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter