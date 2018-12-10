Brentwood Country Mart at 70

Brentwood Country Mart offers space to services such as a U.S. Post Office and a shoe repair shop, as well as high-end, contemporary fashion such as James Perse and Intermix. The retail center in Los Angeles’ exclusive Brentwood neighborhood also is the address for a store for Gweneth Paltrow’s Goop and an almost extinct species of retailer; a book store!

With red-board buildings designed to evoke rural marketplaces of USA and England in the past, Brentwood Country Mart recently marked its 70th anniversary. Happy birthday Brentwood Country Mart.