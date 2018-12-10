Victorious 22 Hosts Footprint Foundation First Annual Arts Gala

Frank and Angela Rodriguez design jewelry, accessories and high-end, made-to-measure clothes with a streetwear edge for their atelier Victorious 22. The atelier designed clothes and jewelry for biker crime drama series The Sons of Anarchy and The Mayans M.C.

On Dec. 6, the Rodriguezes focused on philanthropy. They hosted the Footprint Foundation First Annual Arts Gala at the Victorious 22 atelier at the edge of downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion District. It auctioned works from art stars such as Shepard Fairey and Ernesto Yereno Montajano.

The event raised funds for non-profits benefitting homeless and at-risk children. Non-profits included Colette’s Children’s Home in Huntington Beach, Calif., and Leja Bulela, which is a place for displaced people in Democratic Republic of Congo. It also raised funds for Arts for a Better Tomorrow. ABT provides educational and therapeutic services for underprivileged youth in places such as Los Angeles and Tijuana.

Richard Montoya of comedy/performance troupe Culture Clash served as the emcee for the fundraiser. Richard Cabral, a star of FX Networks series Mayans M.C. performed spoken word. In attendance were fine arts photographer Pep Williams, writer and director Rodrigo Riberia D'Ebre, and Dave Parley of music group Prayers.

Casa Mexico Tequila served drinks at the event, which felt like a festive art opening. But Frank Rodriguez reminded the revelers that the reason for the night’s event was crucial. “It’s our duty as humans to give,” he said.