The RealReal Partnership with Stella McCartney Extended

The RealReal and Stella McCartney have decided to celebrate their year-long partnership by extending the collaboration to promote a circular economy. Through collaborating together, the San Francisco-based luxury-consignment company and the high-end designer are minimizing waste by extending the life of McCartney's designs through resale—rather than sending used products to landfills.

“Moving from reducing our negative environmental impact to making a positive impact, requires all of us to change our mindset and leverage solutions that will make fashion circular and eliminate waste," the designer said in a press release. "The partnership with The RealReal created an easy and impactful solution for our customers to participate in a circular economy. We look forward to growing the partnership in 2019.”

Reports from The RealReal show consignors of Stella McCartney items increasing by 65 percent year over year. Consignment of Stella McCartney goods has increased 74 percent year over year.

The collaboration also saw the launch of The RealReal's Sustainabilty Calculator in October. This project was an effort between the consignment company and advisors from The Ellen MacArthur Foundation—an organization that promotes a circular economy—and Stella McCartney. By showing The RealReal consignors how their consignment benefits the environment, the company hopes to promote greater awareness regarding the connection between resale and sustainability.



"The success of this innovative partnership between The RealReal and Stella McCartney shows the exciting opportunities to create a thriving fashion industry, where the clothes we love never become waste,” Francois Souchet, who leads the Make Fashion Circular initiative at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, said in a statement.

In addition to launching its Sustainability Calculator, consignment made through The RealReal have conserved enough energy and combated the effects of greenhouse gasses in the equivalent of 65 million driving miles.