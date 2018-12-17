Carton Outerwear Pops In Los Angeles

While you’re having fun snowboarding, Trey Humphries wants you to think a little bit about the wider world. He designed Carton Outerwear to be clothing with a critique. It’s a reason why he placed the word "carton" in the Los Angeles-label’s moniker.

“To think outside the box, you have to think about the box itself,” he said at a solo pop-up shop the brand produced on Los Angeles’ Melrose Avenue this weekend. It ran Dec. 14-16.

Looks include outwear, hoodies, T-shirts and leggings. It also offered accessories such as crossbody bags and collapsible water bottles.