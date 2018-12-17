Haute Healing Gives Gift of Glam to Ill & Disadvantaged Kids

Almost every designer will tell you that if you look good, you will feel more confident. It’s one reason why the Los Angeles non-profit Haute Healing produced a clothing and beauty drive for people who may need a boost.

On Dec. 16, Haute Healing distributed clothing and produced beauty and grooming services, as well as photoshoots to terminally ill kids, hospital patients, homeless and disadvantaged youths. Of the three annual events Haute Healing has produced, the Dec. 16 event was the biggest. More than 100 people got hair styled and nails done by beauty professionals, said Manny Jackson, vice president of Haute Healing. The recent event was produced in a larger space, Milk Studios in Hollywood, Calif., because the event has grown from past years.

Fashion sponsors of the event included Champion Los Angeles, Hudson Jeans, Leverage Showroom, K-Swiss, The Foundation Showroom and Mod Cloth.