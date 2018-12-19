Wvs Brgde’s Sock Drive for L.A.'s Homeless

Los Angeles-headquartered brand Wvs Brgde is keeping its holiday charity local this year. It is working with Skid Row non-profit Los Angeles Mission in a clothing drive for homeless in downtown Los Angeles.



The brand is offering three different styles of socks, images of two are posted in this blog, for its special sock drive. Until the end of December, Wvs Brgde will donate a pair to the Los Angeles Mission for every pair of socks sold.

The socks cost $18. With humor and with urgency, Wvs Brgade encouraged with its hashtags #givesas%!t, #givesaf%!k, be someone that #givesasock.