MANUFACTURING Lefty Production Co. Los Angeles TukaCenter Launched in DTLA

In downtown Los Angeles, Lefty Production Co. founder Marta Miller and Tukatech founder Ram Sareen celebrated their new Lefty Production Co. Los Angeles TukaCenter with a recent ribbon cutting. As a Los Angeles-based provider of fashion-technology solutions, Tukatech's decision to partner with a local design, development and production company made Lefty Production Co. a natural choice.

“Marta has done an amazing job in providing services to the industry and we feel that this partnership will allow her business to excel and give her customers an amazing experience,” Sareen explained.

As a comprehensive resource for fashion development and production in the Los Angeles community, Lefty Production Co., helps designers cultivate their visions and meet the expectations of producing a made-in-L.A. brand, while streamlining the manufacturing process.

“Lefty Production Co. is a one-stop shop design house, apparel and accessories manufacturer," Miller said. "We work with designers, fashion brands and retailers of all varieties and sizes, and Tukatech’s software and hardware solutions benefit all of them."

During the unveiling of the Lefty Production Co. Los Angeles TukaCenter on Dec. 20, the partners revealed that the use of Tukatech's solutions will allow Miller to provide fresh options to her clients.

"Our highest priority is ensuring our clients get the best possible products and the best possible service, on time," Miller explained. "Tukatech helps us achieve our goals and delight our clients. We couldn't ask for a better technology partner.”

Through the use of Tukatech's TukaCad and SmartMark, Lefty Production Co. will provide complete pattern-making, grading and marker-making. Virtual sampling will be available with Tuka3D and sample cutting performed with the TukaCut laser cutter. To perform production cutting and sewing, cloud collaboration and asset management, Lefty Production Co. will employ TukaCloud.

“The purpose of our TukaCenters is to allow smaller manufactures, independent fashion designers, freelance pattern-makers, graders, marker-makers or anyone else who wants to design clothes to walk in and allow fashion-industry experts to assist and guide the way," Sareen said.

