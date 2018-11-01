FASHION ModCloth Helps Hello Kitty Celebrate 44th Birthday

For her 44th birhtday, Hello Kitty is being honored by San Francisco-based brand ModCloth with a full line of apparel. The ModCloth for Hello Kitty line is a limited-edition capsule collection that includes 23 styles, such as dresses, skirts, pants, athleisure wear, shoes, purses and jewelry.

Designed for Hello Kitty fans, the pieces reflect the spirit of the iconic Sanrio character. While the collection launches Nov. 1, a weekend-long celebration will be held to showcase the line. Beginning Nov. 2, the Sanrio-flagship store located in downtown Los Angeles' Japanese Village Plaza will host a pop-up shop until Nov. 4. A ModCloth fit technician will be available to ensure fans of the brand find the perfect size in pieces they will love.



Retail costs for the line, which is available in sizes XS-4X, range from $12 to $120. ModCloth for Hello Kitty is available at ModCloth stores and on ModCloth.com.