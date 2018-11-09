FASHION Daniel Patrick X Starter Black Label Launches With Streetwear Staples

On Nov. 3, Daniel Patrick celebrated the launch of his new collaboration, Daniel Patrick X Starter Black Label, ahead of the capsule collection's Nov. 9 release—in time for the holiday season. The Los Angeles-based Patrick is known for his luxury streetwear designs. A partnership with Iconix Brand Group-owned Starter, a streetwear pioneer that was founded in 1971 and greatly influenced the category during the 1990s, was a career highlight for Patrick, who is a longtime fan of the brand.

The 11-piece collection, inspired by the '90s, includes Daniel Patrick X Starter Black Label logo hoodies, long- and short-sleeve T-shirts, snapbacks, tracksuits and windbreakers. Hues of bright reds, blues, neon yellows, black and grey are used throughout the line.

A refreshed design of the signature satin Starter jacket has been released with DP varsity-style lettering and the contrasting stripe, for which Patrick is known. The designer's side-tape detailing and the Starter logo are featured on the capsule's track pants and shorts. In line with Patrick's commitment to sourcing and manufacturing in Los Angeles, the line was handmade in the city.



Priced from $80-$600 retail, the collection is availiable at the Daniel Patrick Melrose store, through retailers Wish in Atlanta and DTS located in Chicago, and online.