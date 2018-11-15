Helena Legend. Images courtesy Helena Legend

Helena Legend. Images courtesy Helena Legend

Helena Legend Debuts Fashion Line

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, November 15, 2018

Helena Legend jets around the globe and deejays in glitzy nightclubs.

For her next step, the Los Angeles-based DJ introduced the self-named Helena Legend fashion line.

Looks include tube tops, tracksuits, high-waisted tie pants, flight jackets, a lot of neon color and neoprene fabric.

Helena Legend produced a party for her fashion at Sene boutique on Los Angeles’ La Brea Avenue last week. On the guest list, actor Jake T. Austin and musician Aluna Francis. Take a look.

photo

photo

photo

Aluna Francis in Helena Legend

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Sponsored by GBM, Inc.

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • Apparel Insiders
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter