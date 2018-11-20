From left Eugenie Niarchos, Elyse Walker and Saloni Lodha. Photo by Sansho Scott/BFA

Elyse Walker Brings Saloni x Venyx to L.A.

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, November 20, 2018

We know Elyse Walker from her influential, self-named stores in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades enclave and Newport Beach, Calif.

Walker recently dropped by Los Angeles’ mid-city to sponsor a reception for the line Saloni x Venyx. At restaurant The Little Door, Walker and designers Eugenie Niarchos and Saloni Lodha showed the line to VIPs such as Jordana Brewster, Catt Sadler, Renee Bargh and Nazanin Boniadi.

Saloni x Venyx styles mix Niarchos’ jewelry and Lodha’s inspirations in vintage styles. The line is exclusively available at Elysewalker stores.

photo

looks from Saloni x Venyx. Images courtesy Saloni x Venyx

photo

photo

Eugenie Niarchos and Saloni Lodha in Saloni x Venyx

