FASHION Parks Project and National Geographic Launch Capsule Collection

A new capsule collection launched this week by Parks Project and National Geographic will benefit parkland in the United States. Through the sale of an 11-piece collection of T-shirts, a bandana, windbreaker and accessories, in addition to home goods and posters, the partners seek to promote protections for parks.

"We’re looking forward to not only growing our Parks Project reach within the National Geographic conservation community, but also to helping introduce the spectacular offerings of the National Geographic brand to a fresh generation of park enthusiasts,” Parks Project co-founder Keith Eshelman said in a statement.

While Parks Project represents the current need for citizens to protect their parks, partnering with National Geographic was integral to connecting with this legacy of the public's responsibility to recognize its role in preservation.

“Over one hundred years ago, National Geographic was instrumental in helping persuade the government to create the National Park Service," Brendan Ripp, executive vice president of corporate partnerships for National Geographic Partners said in a press release." Since then, our commitment to raising the public’s awareness of the importance and beauty of America’s National Parks has been unwavering."



Eight percent of proceeds from the sale of the collection will be donated to the National Geographic Society, a nonprofit organization whose work in science, exploration, conservation and education will benefit from the additional funds.

“At Parks Project we live by the mantra ‘leave it better than you found it,’” Eshelman explained. “It is incredibly important to us that in all of our collaborations we partner with organizations that not only respect this mission, but share these similar values. National Geographic is the most ideal partner in both of these senses."

The National Geographic partnership allowed Parks Project to utilize photos from the organization's archives when designing the collection. Designed to relay the importance of public lands, many of the pieces feature scenic images of parks within the United States, which promotes responsible outdoor exploration.



"We have leveraged the power of our storytelling platforms to bring attention to these irreplaceable places through ongoing, dedicated parks content across our print, digital, broadcast and social channels," Ripp said. "Partnering with Parks Project on this collection is a natural extension of these efforts and will help fund the nonprofit National Geographic Society’s work it has been doing in support of our National Parks around science, exploration, conservation and education.”



All pieces from the collection are made in the United States. Some of the items are made using sustainable materials, such as a hat manufactured with upcycled denim and T-shirts comprising upcycled polyester and cotton, which promotes the collection's mission of public responsibility for the environment.



Available on the Parks Project and National Geographic websites, the collection is priced at $18-$80 retail. Beginning in January 2019, the collection will also be available to consumers at REI retailers.