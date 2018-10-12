FASHION Style Interpretations at the L.A. Men's Market

Things were hopping this past week at the recent L.A. Men's Market at the California Market Center.

Not only were buyers shopping for Spring and Summer merchandise, but it turned out to be a great place to check out the latest trends in the men's contemporary, lifestyle and action-sports market.



You could see - by walking by the booths and watching the crowd - that some of SoCal’s coolest styles were on display, proving that the men’s market is on fire!

There were some definite trends that’ll be seen at retail in the coming seasons. Here’s a taste of what was seen in and around the show on opening day.