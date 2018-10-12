These are some twists on men's classics, with new proportion and pops of color, unexpected details and asymmetric hemmed coats.

FASHION

Style Interpretations at the L.A. Men's Market

Estevan Ramos | Friday, October 12, 2018

Things were hopping this past week at the recent L.A. Men's Market at the California Market Center.

Not only were buyers shopping for Spring and Summer merchandise, but it turned out to be a great place to check out the latest trends in the men's contemporary, lifestyle and action-sports market.

You could see - by walking by the booths and watching the crowd - that some of SoCal’s coolest styles were on display, proving that the men’s market is on fire!

There were some definite trends that’ll be seen at retail in the coming seasons. Here’s a taste of what was seen in and around the show on opening day.

photo

Chambray blues are paired with black for a new athleisure approach.

photo

For a fresh look, statement jackets in trucker, jean and varsity cuts were done in brights colors.

photo

People are making a personal, graphic statement in front and back of their jackets.

