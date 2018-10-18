After a Hibernation, Fashion District Space Opens As a Boutique

After a few years of being used as warehouse space, the real estate at 719 S. Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles is being used again for a fashion boutique.

The address is a one minute walk from the intersection of showroom buildings in downtown’s Fashion District. The last time the space was used for a boutique was in 2012, when fashion brand Nobilita sold its styles there.

Designer and artist Kevin Michael Glazer reopened the sprawling space for emerging brands, often with a brash street energy. New brands sold at the space include Postcard, Back in 5, 143 Clothing, and Time Machine Clothing.

Glazer gave the new boutique a chamber of commerce friendly name DTLA Gift Shop. It also sells vintage furniture, skateboard decks as well as – you figured it out – art!