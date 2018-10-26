FASHION True Religion Teams Up With Manchester United

Los Angeles denim brand True Religion and professional English football club Manchester United have partnered on a line of premium apparel, which launched October 26. The collection, which features pieces for men and women, is the first partnership of its kind for Manchester United.

"True Religion is a well-known, established name in fashion, creating unique designs without compromising on quality,” Manchester United's Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold, said in a statement. “The range we have collaborated on includes the same attention to detail and craftsmanship that has made True Religion a global brand, creating a new way for our fans to express their support for their club through everyday, easy-to-wear apparel."

With a collection of shirts, jeans and jackets—which includes a limited-edition denim piece—the line features True Religion branding blended with Manchester United's crest. Footballers including Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo, Anthony Martial, Andreas Pereira, David De Gea and Diogo Dalot are featured in the campaign for the collection.

"We are thrilled to be the official global denim partner for Manchester United," True Religion's Chief Marketing Officer, Tara Peyrache, said. "As True Religion continues to evolve and connect with new audiences, it is exciting to offer Manchester United's global fan base an innovative line of premium denim for men and women. We look forward to this partnership with an iconic club that shares the same values and commitment to performance and quality."

While the collection is currently available only in adult sizes, a juniors apparel line will be released later this season. Priced from $119-$329 retail, the collection is available at the Manchester United Megastore at Old Trafford, through the Manchester United website or online at True Religion's United States and European sites.