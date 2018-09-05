FASHION

Pantone Releases Color Trends for Spring/Summer 2019

By Deborah Belgum | Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Just in time for New York Fashion Week, Pantone released its seasonal color trend report for Spring/Summer 2019, which has some very spicy colors and some cooler hues.

photo

photo

Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone Color Institute’s executive director, said the hotter colors are all about empowerment, which has gotten a lot of news coverage lately.

Pantone said that this season of colors reflects a yearning for playful expressionism and creativity with vibrant hues that transcend restrictive seasonal definitions and encourage creative, unexpected combinations.

photo

photo

