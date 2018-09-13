Lili Bridals at 60

Lisa Litt’s grandmother Lillian Green started Lili Bridals 60 years ago. The world has changed a lot since 1958. But Litt continues her grandmother’s avocation of dressing brides, as well as outfitting women for evening and special occasions.

Earlier this month, Lili Bridals feted itself with a 60th Anniversary party in its shop at 18663 Ventura Blvd., in Los Angeles’ Tarzana neighborhood. One of the stars of the 60th anniversary of Lili Bridals sponsored by The Knot, was the Wtoo by Watters Fall ’18 styles. Take a look.