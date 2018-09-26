EVENTS Levi Strauss & Co. President and CEO Chip Bergh Named The Visionary 2019 by NRF

Recognizing the innovative efforts of Chip Bergh, Levi Strauss & Co.'s president and chief executive officer, the National Retail Federation named the denim company's leader as the recipient of The Visionary award for 2019. The honor is decided upon by a group of distinguished retail executives who are asked to nominate an industry leader who has created positive change.

“Chip is one of those exceptional leaders who brings everything together seamlessly and succeeds by growing his business with the latest technologies," NRF President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Shay said in a statement. "Throughout, Chip has stayed true to the culture, keeping a firm grip on the pulse of his customers but constantly seeking out new and better ways to meet the demands of next-generation Levi loyalists, and pioneering with a sense of servant leadership that inspires his employees, his customers and other business leaders.”

Since accepting the role of Levi Strauss & Co. president and CEO in 2011, Bergh has refreshed the San Francisco-based brand through growth opportunities, sustainability initiatives and embracing innovation, leading the company to maintain its heritage status. Responding to the award, Bergh exemplified the humble qualities of his "servant leadership," as he praised his Levi's team in a statement.

“Returning an iconic American company back to growth and the center of culture is only possible when you have a team with shared vision and values,” he said. “We believe that the role business plays in the world today is far greater than just delivering a profit – it’s about taking responsibility for tackling the important societal issues of our time and having the courage to take a stand. I’m incredibly proud of the work this team has done to set a higher bar for others to follow."

In years past, recipients of the award included Mark Parker, Nike chairman, president and CEO, and Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon. The Visionary 2019 award will be presented to Bergh during the fifth annual NRF Foundation Gala, which will take place on Jan. 13, 2019 in New York City, where he will also address more than 37,000 retailers as the keynote speaker at the NRF 2019: Retail's Big Show.