Never Mind Shoes, Vans Does Its 1st Apron

Better known for its collaborations with skateboard makers, Vans recently released a collaboration with Hedley & Bennett. This Los Angeles-headquartered culinary lifestyle brand makes clothes for chefs, and those who aspire to the delicious heights of Alice Waters and Anthony Bourdain.

The collab includes the first apron produced by Vans. It bears the Vans checkerboard pattern, as well as Hedley & Bennett’s “Pho” stretch denim fabric. The collab also features navy blue shoes with rainbow colored soles.

On Sept. 25, there was a party for the debut of the collab, called Makers x Hedley & Bennett | VANS. It took place at Hedley & Bennett’s headquarters in Vernon, Calif., an industrial berg just south of downtown Los Angeles. Rock band CRX performed (Remember Nick Valensi of The Strokes? He plays in CRX.), And of course there was a lot of food, food, food! Think artisanal cotton candy, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Full of Life Flatbread pizza just to name a few. It was just enough to stain that apron.