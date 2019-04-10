Views of Dolls Kill Quickie Mart. All images by Tim Regas

Views of Dolls Kill Quickie Mart. All images by Tim Regas

Dolls Kill Does Convenience at Coachella

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, April 10, 2019

R&B and pop sensations Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande are headlining Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend. Flamenco/hip hop singer Rosalía and electronic pioneer Aphex Twin are performing, too. Making an appearance off-site, retailer Dolls Kill.

photo

It will be producing pop-up shop Dolls Kill Quickie Mart at 83186 Highway 111 in Indio, Calif. The party people at Dolls Kill took a former gas station and turned it into their version of the ultimate convenience store. It will offer spiked Slurpee-like drinks and popsicles, as well as a limited-edition collection inspired by the convenience store lifestyle. Talk about living the dream, baybee! The Dolls Kill Quickie Mart also will offer a festival pickup. Order Dolls Kill in the morning, at say 10 a.m., you can probably pick it up at 2 p.m.

Dolls Kill Quickie Mart will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 11 to 21.

photo

