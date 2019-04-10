Dolls Kill Does Convenience at Coachella

R&B and pop sensations Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande are headlining Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend. Flamenco/hip hop singer Rosalía and electronic pioneer Aphex Twin are performing, too. Making an appearance off-site, retailer Dolls Kill.

It will be producing pop-up shop Dolls Kill Quickie Mart at 83186 Highway 111 in Indio, Calif. The party people at Dolls Kill took a former gas station and turned it into their version of the ultimate convenience store. It will offer spiked Slurpee-like drinks and popsicles, as well as a limited-edition collection inspired by the convenience store lifestyle. Talk about living the dream, baybee! The Dolls Kill Quickie Mart also will offer a festival pickup. Order Dolls Kill in the morning, at say 10 a.m., you can probably pick it up at 2 p.m.

Dolls Kill Quickie Mart will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 11 to 21.