John Varvatos At Malibu

You–or your punk rock friends–may have laughed about the actions of the aptly named Johnny Rotten during a recent event with fashion designer John Varvatos. The punk-rock provocateur insulted and threw considerable shade at his fellow punk-rock luminaries Henry Rollins and Marky Ramone last month at a panel discussion on "Punk." The four-part docuseries was co-produced Varvatos, who was lucky…or unfortunate enough to be seated next to Rotten during the notorious panel.

Things were much more under control when Varvatos made an appearance at the John Varvatos at Malibu Country Mart boutique last week. Varvatos gave some style advice, sat for pictures with some famous friends and, of course, talked music.