RETAIL Michael Levine to Close Space Devoted to Home-Décor Fabrics and Pound Goods

Michael Levine, the well-known downtown Los Angeles fabric store, is closing its space at 919 Maple Ave. and its loft at 917 Maple Ave., which sell upholstery fabrics and notions.

It is located across the street from the Michael Levine fabric store at 920 Maple Ave., which has approximately 20,000 square feet on its main floor and a 3,500-square-foot mezzanine.

The spaces closing have signs advertising 50 percent to 80 percent off merchandise focused on home and patio textiles. The space also sells closeout fabrics by the pound.

The two spaces are closing because the lease agreement between Michael Levine and property-management firm Ard Company will expire in June, said Amir Damavandi, the real-estate business’s president. While no date has been set for when Michael Levine will vacate the space, the business will move out when the lease expires or another tenant agrees to move in.

Michael Levine’s president, Larry Frei­din, emphasized that the closure of the predominantly home design­–focused space does not signify that the company will completely leave the neighborhood.

“The location address that is closing is 919 Maple Ave., which houses our home, deck and pound-goods fabric,” he said in an email. “Our store that has apparel fabric located at 920 Maple Ave. will remain open.”

Neighborhood experts feel that the closure is simply good business sense due to the company’s reputation as a fabric-and-notions resource and the popularity of the 920 Maple Ave. location.

“There is still a strong market for fabric here because people want to touch and feel fabric,” said L.A. Fashion District Business Improvement District Executive Director Rena Masten Leddy. “Michael Levine is one of the top places people visit in the Fashion District, and people come from all over California to go there. It’s definitely a draw, and we consider it one of the many anchors in the district.”