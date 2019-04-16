Haley Solar Parties for New Brand Name

Haley Solar makes sustainable fashion at her self-named shop Haley Solar. Located in Los Angeles' Eagle Rock neighborhood, the brand was formerly called Junim Los Angeles. On April 14, Solar hosted a Get Dressed for Spring open house to celebrate the recent name change, as well as adding new brands to her shop’s mix, such as organic beauty, wellness and CBD products.

Shoppers were treated to a performance of Sharaya Summers, whom you may have seen at Desert Nights club at The Cactus Lounge at The Standard Hotel in Hollywood. Also performing, B & the Hive and comedy band Fade up, Fade Out, Bye By.