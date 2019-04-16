EVENTS The North Face Launches "Explore Mode" to Encourage Engagement With the Outdoors

Ahead of Earth Day on April 22, The North Face today launched "Explore Mode," an initiative that encourages consumers to unplug digitally and connect with the outdoors. Through pop-up events planned in cities around the world, the Alameda, Calif., brand will partner with musicians, artists and culinary influencers to promote experiences in the real world, outside of digital devices.

“We believe that when people take time to appreciate the Earth, they feel more connected to it and are more likely to protect it," The North Face's Global General Manager of Lifestyle, Tim Bantle, said in a statement. "Explore Mode urges us to unplug from our digital lives to connect in real life to the world, each other and ourselves in the effort to move the world forward.”

In addition to encouraging outdoor exploration sans digital devices, The North Face will close its 113 retail locations within the United States and Canada, including its global headquarters, on Earth Day. This action signifies the company's collaboration with 15 other organizations through which they will launch a petition to designate Earth Day as an official holiday.

“The North Face is no stranger to exploration and this Earth Day we are proud to join our partners and fellow explorers in a global effort to make Earth Day a national holiday,” Bantle said.

The initiative begins in New York City on April 16 with a 1990s-throwback party that blends music and streetwear, hosted by Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ella Mai and vintage fashion collector Brian Procell at Skylight Modern. In addition to a performance by Mai, Procell will unveil pieces of his collection including styles from The North Face. On April 17, celebrated chef Angela Dimayuga will choose shoppers to join a personal culinary tour of New York City that begins in Brooklyn at the intersection of Manhattan Avenue and Grand Street, and reveals the flavors by which she is inspired. At Skylight Soho on April 18 model and artist Gabrielle Richrdson will curate an art exhibition, as guests are invited to participate in a live, on-site piece.

Additional events are planned to take place in cities, such as London, Manchester, Munich and Paris. In California cities, such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, there will be opportunities for activities including hikes, clean-up initiatives and yoga. Prior to Earth Day, The North Face retail locations will transition into Explore Mode, which is focused on helping consumers shop for resources to spend Earth Day "off the grid," according to the company. Customers who participate in exploration activities will receive a kit filled with analog gear that allows them to remain present as they explore without digital devices.