Hanro Unveils Blanda Mural at Beverly Hills Art Party

High-end Swiss fashion, sleepwear and lingerie brand Hanro threw an art party in Beverly Hills, Calif. last week. The brand commissioned a mural by Swiss artist Blanda Eggenschwiler, who prefers to only go by her first name. Blanda's cobalt and azure colored mural was unveiled April 24 at the Hanro’s boutique in the affluent enclave.

Appearing at the party honoring the mural was Blanda’s beau, fashion designer Simon Spurr, actress Britt Stewart, artist Tasya van Ree and Jan Snodgrass, president of Hanro’s USA division.