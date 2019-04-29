Blanda mural at Hanro store. All art courtesy of Hanro.

Hanro Unveils Blanda Mural at Beverly Hills Art Party

By Andrew Asch | Monday, April 29, 2019

High-end Swiss fashion, sleepwear and lingerie brand Hanro threw an art party in Beverly Hills, Calif. last week. The brand commissioned a mural by Swiss artist Blanda Eggenschwiler, who prefers to only go by her first name. Blanda's cobalt and azure colored mural was unveiled April 24 at the Hanro’s boutique in the affluent enclave.

Appearing at the party honoring the mural was Blanda’s beau, fashion designer Simon Spurr, actress Britt Stewart, artist Tasya van Ree and Jan Snodgrass, president of Hanro’s USA division.

photo

Blanda and Simon Spurr

photo

From left, Denise Weaver of Pistol & Stamen, Jan Snodgrass of Hanro, Debra Rogers, manager of Hanro's Beverly Hills store and her husband Carlos Del Valle.

photo

DJ Cam Grey spun tunes in the boutique's storefront.

photo

Tasya van Ree

