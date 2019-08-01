CLASSIC CALIFORNIA COOL Inspired by Central California, Catherine Gee Creates New Classics for Fall/Winter 2019

Remaining true to her Central California story, Catherine Gee unveiled her Fall/Winter 2019 campaign, which elevates the luxury brand to a new level through an expanded collection of pieces. After a stay at San Louis Obispo, Calif.’s Madonna Inn, Gee became inspired to create the Fall/Winter 2019 collection for her eponymous Santa Barbara–headquartered, Los Angeles–manufactured brand.

“We started in all silks, now we have cotton velvets—all made in L.A.—and a bit of vintage-inspired wide-leg trousers with big cuffs and a tank with lace detail on the side,” she said. “When you see a silk piece with lace details in this texture and quality, it’s more of an experience.”

Since 1958, the landmark hotel has welcomed guests who seek respite in the rolling hills of San Louis Obispo, and it allured Gee with its grounds, which hearken back to an era of California glamour.

With this latest collection, the designer used design details from that bygone moment in time, yet she elevated the styles to create modern classics such as a new take on her silk dress, now in a hue that she refers to as “high-risk red,” a light bronze and an animal print. To complement the season, Gee also created silk tanks—some with hand-drawn prints—pajama-inspired styles, a women’s smoking jacket and a cotton-velvet cropped jacket.