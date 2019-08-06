Honey Birdette is Bullish on U.S. Retail

Australian lingerie brand Honey Birdette is bullish on bricks-and-mortar stores in America.

Next month, the brand is scheduled to open its fourth U.S. boutique, a more than 500-square-foot Honey Birdette boutique in Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose, Calif. By the end of next year, Eloise Monaghan, the founder and managing director of Honey Birdette, forecasts that the brand will run a 20-store fleet across the U.S.

She’s bullish about U.S. growth because in just one year of doing business in America, Honey Birdette’s online and bricks-and-mortar sales exceeded its e-commerce sales for Australia during the same period of time. The promise of U.S. growth is so compelling, Monaghan moved her permanent residence to Los Angeles earlier this year.

In December, 2018, the brand opened its first U.S. store in Westfield Century City in Los Angeles. In June, it opened store in Westfield UTC in the San Diego area. In July, it opened a store Brea Mall in Orange County,Calif. Honey Birdette runs a fleet of 60 bricks-and-mortar shops in Australia.

Honey Birdette stores are inspired by experiential retail, where consumers are treated to experiences such as unique art and displays. “It’s like going to the cinema, but you are trying things on,” Monaghan said of her shops.