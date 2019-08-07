Vans Remembers Early Skate Scene With Black Rainbows Series of Events

It’s passed into legend now. In the 1970s, a group of scruffy teenagers created skateboard culture in Venice, Calif., and Santa Monica, Calif. What may have been considered as a nuisance in the Carter administration is now viewed as the crucible for a sensibility that is celebrated across the globe. It was also the vibe that launched hundreds of skatewear brands.

Vans is one of the original brands that these influential skateboarders, the Z-Boys, favored. Two of these Ur-skateboarders, Tony Alva and Stacy Peralta, worked with Vans to create a shoe for skateboarding. Perhaps you could say that the rest of is history. And it’s being commemorated by Vans at Black Rainbows, a series of events in Venice.

It’s a week of events produced by the footwear and apparel giant, which looks into the culture and original scene. Look out for live music from punk bands that were a part of the original scene. Yep, Suicidal Tendencies are scheduled to play on Aug. 9. There’s art, food, and, of course, the venerated documentary about the scene Dogtown and Z-Boys. RSVPs are required for a bunch of these events. For a schedule, check this out. Ride!