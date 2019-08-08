From Southern California to the Bay Area, Small Bricks-and-Mortar Retailers Succeed With Unique Offerings

After years of dominance by e-commerce led by enormous online giants, the boutique retail segment is seeing a return to a bricks-and-mortar demand from consumers. This shift is led by a yearning for personalized experiences and indulgence in the unique or rare. Often found in the simplicity of searching for a particular item of clothing at a specialty shop, touching a garment to feel the fabrication and human connections afforded by a visit to local boutiques, the satisfaction of shopping locally can’t be experienced online.

Within California, from San Diego to San Francisco, bricks-and-mortar retailers are delivering for their loyal clientele by thinking outside the big-box formula. Some are veterans that have been open for years, weathering the storm that followed the economic bust produced by 2008’s recession. Others are newcomers—smaller boutiques opened by longtime fashion lovers who decided to take a chance on becoming an entrepreneur, eventually becoming trusted confidantes for their customers.

While these small retailers have experienced the good, the bad and the not-so-fashionable sides of the garment business, they are survivors that have become important fixtures within the communities they serve. To discover the unique formulas that have spelled success for retailers located in four California cities—San Diego, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and San Francisco—click the links below.

Providing Premium Service for All Contributes to Matti D’s Longevity in San Diego

Cultivating a Boutique Business in Pasadena, Calif., April Blooms Continues to Grow

K. Frank Finds New Home in Montecito

Ambiance San Francisco Finds New REtail Avenue in Veteran Stores