Guess Sport to Launch With Nod to Company's Archived Designs

Continuing to take notes from its 1990s styles, the Guess Jeans U.S.A. division of Los Angeles' Guess?, Inc., announced the launch of its Guess Sport capsule collection, which will debut Aug. 24. During a two-day pop-up experience hosted Aug. 24-25 in Lot 5 at the downtown Los Angeles Guess?, Inc., headquarters Guess Jeans U.S.A. will introduce the new line, which celebrates archival moments that are connected to sports culture.

The event will include a sports exhibition where professional and local athletes will compete in their specialties on ramps, courts and fields that will be constructed for the event. Competitors will vie for top spots during competitions such as dunk and 3-point contests, after which trophies will be awarded to the victors. There will also be a fashion marketplace, entertainment, car show, live performances, food vendors and opportunities for free play on the sporting grounds. Retailers who are partnering with Guess include Babylon, Cali Thornhill Dewitt, DRX Romanelli, GJUSA, Guillermo Andrade of 424, Pleasures, Medicom Toy, Rokit and Fontaine Cards.

The Guess Sport capsule collection relies on remastered graphics and pieces from the Guess archives, but uses updated materials. A unisex collection, Guess Sport features pieces such as sweatshirts, sweatpants, T-shirts and workout tights in hues of purple, forest green and heather grey. Retail prices range from $40-$110 for apparel, $15-$20 for undergarments and $20-$160 for accessories.