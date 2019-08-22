TRADE SHOWS Agenda Gets International Surge

After a brief sojourn producing a trade show in downtown Las Vegas, Agenda returned to its longtime home Aug. 12–14 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center, alongside Liberty Fairs.

Upon its return, Agenda cultivated an international delegation of vendors, said Rob Weinstein, marketing vice president for ReedPOP West, the parent company of Agenda.

More than 100 brands exhibited at Agenda, including veterans such as the prominent sports-lifestyle brands Mitchell & Ness, Russell Athletic and Umbro. Streetwear labels Dope, Hasta Muerte and Bricks & Wood were also on the scene.

Styles seen at streetwear shows seemed to have a high-fashion edge, said Jonathan Humphrey, buyer and brand manager for the Foster shop and label in Metairie, La.

“Fashion has merged with streetwear,” he said. “Pants are big, but they are paired up with fitted shirts. It’s more of a runway look.”

At streetwear shows, he has seen trends that included chinos, track pants and tactical vests made from materials such as denim. There is no Kevlar in the fashion tactical vests as they are designed to accommodate a person who doesn’t carry around a bag. “They have multiple pockets,” Humphrey said.

A number of brands—international and California based—made their debuts during the show.

French brand Mouty Paris made its Agenda debut, where it exhibited father-and-son streetwear looks. Indonesian brands also had a presence, with Koolastuffa showing street and casual styles with a folk twist, while Niion showed handbags and accessories. Mexican streetwear brand Hermanos Koumori also unveiled its styles at the show.

San Francisco–headquartered Riccetti Clothing, a streetwear brand designed by Jenni Riccetti, who appeared on Season 15 of “Project Runway,” made its Agenda debut. Independent Los Angeles brand Rojas alsoexhibited at Agenda. Networking opportunities were good at the show, said label owner Freddie Rojas.

“It’s an important market if you are an independent designer,” Rojas said.