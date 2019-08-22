It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Merch But We Like It

The Rolling Stones played a highly anticipated gig Aug. 22 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

Since music merchandise is a giant business – a $3.1 dollar market, according to a 2016 survey from the Licensing Industry Merchandisers’ Association. It’s only natural that a lot of merch was created for the Stones’ No Filter tour, which included the Aug. 22 Rose Bowl date

The Stones, and Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merch and brand management company, put together a pop-up shop of high-end, limited-edition Stones items at pioneering West Hollywood, Calif.-boutique Maxfield.

Items for sale include a Bird e-scooter covered with the Rolling Stones Tongue and Lips logo. There’s also the Stones logo on lipstick by Edward Bess, macaroons and baby carriers with the logo….and there’s also high-end streetwear styles from Lucien Smith, Matt McCormick, Midnight Studios and Nasaseasons, which includes the Tongue and Lips logo. The Maxfield shop will run until Aug. 24.